Gen. Herzi Halevi has been named Israel's new chief of staff, according to the country's Defense Minister Benny Gantz.
A statement by Gantz's office said Halevi was selected after consultations with top senior Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who found him the most suitable officer for the post.
Halevi, 54, who headed the army's Southern Command and is currently a deputy army chief, is set to take up the post in January next year, becoming the 23rd Israeli army chief.
The current army chief of staff, Maj. Gen. Aviv Kochavi, took his post on Jan. 15, 2019, and his tenure is set to end in January 2023.
