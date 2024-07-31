The body of Hezbollah's military commander Fuad Shukr was discovered in rubble after the Israeli airstrike in Beirut, Reuters cited two security sources as saying.

Israel hit the southern suburbs of Lebanon's capital Beirut on Tuesday, as it hysterically seeks to spread the spiral of violence in the region. The death toll from the airstrike on a southern suburb of Beirut has risen to five, Lebanon's Health Ministry said Wednesday.

Three women and two children have died and more than 70 were wounded in the Tuesday attack, the ministry said.

The Israeli military said it had killed Fuad Shukr, Hezbollah's most senior military commander and the head of its strategic unit, in the attack.

The secretary-general of Lebanon's High Relief Committee, General Mohammed Kheir, inspected the area where the strike took place and promised that all damages would be covered by the state, according to the official NNA news agency.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib discussed recent events in Lebanon and the region and ways to prevent the expansion of the war during his meeting with Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Head of U.N. Peacekeeping Operations.

"The military option pursued by the Israeli government aims to plunge the region into a spiral of war that will only bring destruction and devastation to everyone," Bou Habib said during the meeting, also attended by U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert.

Ensuring security in southern Lebanon will only happen through diplomatic means, a cease-fire, and full commitment to all relevant U.N. resolutions, especially Resolution 1701, which remains the only way to prevent further violence, death, and devastation, he added.

U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 was intended to resolve the 2006 Lebanon War with Israel. It calls for a full cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from certain areas in Lebanon and calls on Hezbollah to retreat behind the Litani River, 30 kilometers from Lebanon's border with Israel.