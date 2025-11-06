Hezbollah on Thursday urged national unity against Israeli incursions in southern Lebanon and ruled out any political talks with Tel Aviv.

"The current stage requires national unity to confront aggression and reject any slide toward new political negotiations with the enemy,” Hezbollah said in an open letter to President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, and the Lebanese people.

The group reaffirmed its commitment to "national understanding, the protection of sovereignty, and the preservation of security and stability in Lebanon” under a cease-fire agreement reached with Israel late 2024.

"Lebanon and Hezbollah have abided by the provisions of U.N. Resolution 1701 since its adoption, while the Zionist (Israeli) enemy has continued its land, sea, and air violations,” it said.

Under the cease-fire, the Israeli army was supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon this January, but it only partially pulled out and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.

The Israeli army carries out daily airstrikes across Lebanese territory in violation of the cease-fire deal.

"Israel has not complied with the cessation of hostilities agreement but has continued political blackmail attempts and efforts to impose conditions that serve its interests,” Hezbollah said.

It stressed that a Lebanese government plan for arms monopoly must be part of "a comprehensive national strategy for defense and sovereignty protection,” rather than being a result of "external pressures.”

The Lebanese government on Aug. 5 approved a plan, based on a draft proposal presented by U.S. Special Envoy Tom Barrack, to place all weapons – including those held by Hezbollah – under state control and tasked the army with drafting and implementing the plan before the end of 2025.

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem has repeatedly rejected the move and insists that Israeli forces must fully withdraw from Lebanese territory before laying down arms.

The Lebanese Cabinet is set to convene Thursday to discuss the second briefing report by the army on the disarmament process.

"The Israeli enemy does not target Hezbollah alone but Lebanon in all its components,” Hezbollah said, stressing that it has "a legitimate right to resist occupation and aggression alongside the army and the people.”

There was no immediate comment from the Lebanese authorities on the letter.

The Israeli army has killed more than 4,000 people and injured nearly 17,000 in its attacks on Lebanon, which began in October 2023 and turned into a full-scale offensive in September 2024.