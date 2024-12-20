Illegal Israeli settlers set fire to the Bir al-Walidain Mosque in the village of Marda, located in the northern occupied West Bank, on Friday, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Witnesses said a group of settlers stormed the eastern neighborhood of Marda, near Salfit, and intentionally set the mosque on fire.

Residents managed to extinguish the flames, but the fire caused significant damage to the mosque's structure.

The village of Marda is adjacent to the illegal Ariel settlement and is surrounded by a barbed-wire fence.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank due to Israel's war on the Gaza Strip.

At least 822 Palestinians have been killed, and around 6,500 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

In July, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) declared Israel's decadeslong occupation of Palestinian land unlawful and demanded the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.