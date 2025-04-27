Illegal Israeli settlers cut off water lines to a Palestinian Bedouin community in Jericho on Saturday, an official said.

Hassan Mleihat, coordinator of the Al-Baydar Organization for the Defense of Bedouin Rights, told the Wafa news agency that a group of Israeli settlers "cut water pipelines on Saturday evening that supply drinking water to Palestinian homes in the village of Al-Auja, north of Jericho in the occupied West Bank," citing local sources.

In a statement, Mleihat said the settlers "drove provocatively through the area in their vehicles before deliberately cutting the pipes that transport water from the Al-Auja spring to residents' homes."

He said the attack is part of a broader, systematic campaign aimed at forcibly displacing Palestinian residents from their land, describing it as a "deliberate escalation in efforts to empty the region of its Indigenous population."

Separately, settlers attacked the town of Cooper, northwest of Ramallah in the central West Bank, injuring two Palestinians, Wafa reported.

In the southern West Bank, four family members were attacked by settlers while farming their land in the town of Sa'ir, north of Hebron.

According to data from the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, a governmental body, settlers carried out 860 attacks against Palestinians and their property in the West Bank during the first three months of 2025, including raids on Palestinian cities and communities, assaults on properties, land bulldozing, and other violations.

Tensions have been high in the occupied West Bank, where at least 957 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured since the start of Israel's assault on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, according to Palestinian figures.

Last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land illegal and demanded the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.