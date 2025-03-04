An independent Palestinian body would manage Gaza under the Egyptian plan, which would ensure Palestinians remain on their land, President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi said Tuesday, as Arab countries met to discuss the future of the blockaded enclave.

Giving opening remarks at an Arab League summit in Cairo to counter U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to relocate Gazans, el-Sissi said that under the Egyptian plan, Palestinians would "remain on their land" and the territory would be run by a committee of Palestinian technocrats.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said he welcomed the plan to rebuild the Gaza Strip.

Abbas said Tuesday he would create a vice-president position in his government, also announcing amnesty to expelled members of his Fatah party at a Cairo summit on Gaza.

Foreign backers of the Palestinian Authority have long asked for a vice-president to be appointed, and the announcement could pave the way for expelled Fatah member Mohammed Dahlan to be nominated for the new position.

Speaking at the summit, Abbas also said he was ready to hold presidential and parliamentary elections if circumstances allow, adding his Palestinian Authority was the only legitimate governing and military force in the Palestinian Territories.

Abbas said that he would issue a general amnesty for all those dismissed from the Fatah movement which rules the West Bank.

Egypt is proposing a $53 billion five-year plan for the reconstruction of Gaza that ensures Palestinians are not displaced outside the besieged strip, according to a document seen by dpa.

The removal of the rubble and restoration of around 60,000 partially damaged houses would need six months and $3 billion, according to the document. Reconstruction should start afterward.

By 2030, hundreds of thousands of new homes that can house up to 3 million people would have been built, as well as an airport, a port, industrial zones, hotels and parks.

Starting the reconstruction process requires arrangements for transitional governance, providing security, preserving the horizon of the two-state solution, and preventing the outbreak of new conflicts, the plan said, as it urged the international community to support mediators' efforts to maintain the current cease-fire agreement.

The proposal also stated that Egypt and Jordan are working on training Palestinian police personnel ahead of deploying them in Gaza.