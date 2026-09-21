At least four civilians were injured and three families evacuated early Monday after a series of powerful explosions at an ammunition depot at a Syrian military site near al-Eis in southern Aleppo province, according to preliminary reports.

More than 10 blasts were reported at the site, with the explosions heard across parts of western and northern Aleppo countryside. The blasts briefly subsided before resuming, accompanied by heavy flames at the site, locals authorities said.

The Civil Defense, operating under the Emergency and Disaster Management Ministry, said one civilian was injured by shrapnel, while two others suffered temporary breathing difficulties. Another civilian was injured in a traffic accident while trying to leave the area.

"Military police have deployed in the area surrounding the site of the explosion to secure it in cooperation with the relevant authorities, while military engineering units have begun securing the site and surrounding areas," the ministry said, according to SANA.

Emergency teams later entered the area after continuing explosions initially prevented ambulances and rescue crews from reaching the site. They evacuated the four injured people and three families living near the location, while emergency teams remained on alert.

Aleppo's local security forces placed personnel on alert and closed the Aleppo-Damascus highway and roads leading to the site as a precaution. Authorities also established a security cordon around the area and barred traffic and civilians from approaching.

Aleppo Gov. Azzam al-Gharib urged residents to remain in their homes and avoid approaching or gathering near the site. He said hospitals, ambulances and emergency services were on standby and called on residents to rely on official information and avoid circulating unconfirmed reports.

The Emergency and Disaster Management Ministry warned residents in al-Eis and surrounding areas against approaching the site because of the risk of shrapnel, unexploded ordnance and other hazardous objects.

"Due to explosions occurring in the al-Eis area and its surroundings south of Aleppo, we urge everyone not to leave their homes and not to approach the sites of the explosions," al-Gharib said in a statement.

He added that "hospitals and ambulance and emergency teams are on standby, while the relevant authorities are monitoring the situation on the ground and responding to any emergency."

The ministry's Early Warning and Preparedness Department advised residents to move to a safe area when possible without putting themselves at risk, keep roads clear for emergency teams and shelter inside buildings if they could not leave safely. It also urged residents to stay away from windows, doors, glass, rooftops and other exposed areas.

Authorities were investigating the cause of the explosions.

The explosion came amid a series of blasts at military weapons and ammunition sites in Syria in recent weeks, including incidents in Idlib and Deir el-Zour.

At least 14 people were killed and ⁠11 wounded on Sept. 9, when an explosion ripped through a temporary ​​storage for weapons ⁠and war remnants in the northwestern province of Idlib.