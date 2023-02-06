Following the deadly 7.7 magnitude earthquake in southeastern Türkiye that left at least a thousand people dead and more than 7,000 others injured, condolence messages are pouring, with many international leaders expressing grief after hearing the news.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Ankara has received offers from the international community for aid, with some 45 nations, alongside NATO and the EU, sending relief, medical aid, as well as condolences and prayers.

Pakistan and India

The leaders of Pakistan and India were among the first to offer condolences over the loss of lives and infrastructure in a massive earthquake that jolted the southeastern region of Türkiye on Monday morning.

In a tweet, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif expressed solidarity with the people of Türkiye in this trying time. "Deeply saddened by the news of a massive earthquake that struck the southeastern region of Türkiye. I send my profound condolences and most sincere sympathies to my brother President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and the brotherly people of Türkiye on the loss of precious lives and damage to infrastructure," he said, adding that Islamabad will lend "all possible help" to Ankara as Türkiye has always stood alongside Pakistan in testing times.

In a message, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is anguished by the loss of lives and damage to property due to the earthquake. "Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon,” Modi wrote on Twitter. The premier also said India stands in solidarity with the people of Türkiye and is "ready to offer all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy.”

Meanwhile, the top diplomats of both countries also expressed grief over the loss of life in Türkiye. According to a statement by Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed grief and solidarity, saying: “The government and people of Pakistan stand in complete solidarity with our Turkish brethren in this hour of grief. We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for early recovery of those injured.”

Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said he is "deeply distressed by the loss of lives and damage in the earthquake in Türkiye.” He said he has conveyed "our condolences and support at this difficult time" to his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu. ''Shocking to hear about the huge distraction of the #earthquake killing people in #Türkiye & #Syria. My deepest condolences to the families & wishing fast recovery to the injured. We are ready to send help in these difficult times,'' Oliver Varhelyi, the European Union Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, shared on Twitter.

European Union

"We stand in full solidarity with the people of Türkiye and Syria after the deadly earthquake that hit this morning," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.

European Council President Charles Michel also extended his condolences saying "EU stands in full solidarity" with Ankara.

The European Union announced search and rescue crews were being dispatched to Türkiye. Janez Lenarcic, the European commissioner for crisis management, tweeted that the EU Civil Protection Mechanism was activated after the disaster. He said teams from the Netherlands and Romania were already on their way.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola too assured Europe stands with the people of Türkiye and Syria. “My thoughts are with those killed, those trapped, those injured and with all rescuers doing their utmost to save lives,” Metsola wrote on Twitter.

NATO

Voicing full solidarity with Türkiye, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Twitter: "I am in touch with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, and NATO Allies are mobilizing support now." Extending condolences to Turkish people "with whom France stands alongside," French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Twitter: "Of course, France is available to help."

Media outlets reported that Türkiye has formally requested help from NATO allies to tackle the aftermath of the earthquakes. Emergency medial teams and equipment, different search and rescue units as well as "extreme weather-proof fully equipped field hospitals" are listed as part of the request published by NATO. The document also states that NATO member Moldova offered a search and rescue team that needs assistance reaching the affected area. NATO's response to the earthquakes is coordinated by the alliance's disaster response coordination center.

Germany

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock was among those taking to Twitter to express her "thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives in these terrible earthquakes and those who still fear for their relatives, friends or neighbors." "We woke up to terrible news from Türkiye and Syria," she wrote. "Together with our partners, we stand ready to provide assistance." "Germany will of course send aid," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wrote in another tweet. Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said Germany's federal civil protection agency could provide camps with emergency shelters and water treatment units and that it was already preparing relief supplies with emergency generators, tents and blankets, in coordination with the Turkish authorities.

Russia

On the other hand, Russia also voiced solidarity with Ankara, saying it hopes the country overcomes this disaster with the most minor damage. "Russian President Putin extends deep condolences to Türkiye," Moscow said, noting that they were ready to provide necessary assistance to mitigate earthquake damages, according to Kremlin. The country's Ministry of Emergency Situations announced that a 100-member rescue team and two IL-76 airplanes were readied for assistance in the earthquake's aftermath.

Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenskyy, through his official Twitter account, also expressed his condolences to the people of Türkiye and those who lost their lives in the earthquake. ''I wish a speedy recovery to all the injured. At this time, we stand by the friendly Turkish people and are ready to provide the necessary assistance,'' he said.

Malaysia

Malaysia will send a search and rescue team to assist in relief efforts. "A total of 75 members of the Malaysian Special Search and Rescue Team (SMART) will be dispatched to Türkiye tonight via a Turkish Airlines flight, bringing with them the equipment that will be used in the search and rescue operations," Armizan Ali, a Malaysian minister, said in a statement.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir also spoke to his Turkish counterpart Çavuşoğlu to extend condolences over the loss of lives.

France

Meanwhile, messages from other countries keep coming, with France also voicing solidarity with Türkiye over the 7.7 magnitude quake, extending condolences to Turkish people "with whom France stands alongside."

"We are receiving terrible images from Türkiye and Syria following an earthquake of unprecedented force," President Emmanuel Macron further tweeted, stressing readiness to provide emergency relief to the citizens affected by the disaster and sending condolences to the bereaved families.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, also on Twitter, said that she had sent her "sincere condolences" to Çavuşoğlu, his country and his people.

"France is by their side," she said.

Spain

Spanish Foreign Ministry too announced it has mobilized troops and drones to Türkiye from the Military Emergency Unit, which will travel to the Malatya Airport, where the Turkish authorities have installed the international aid center.

"Spain is preparing additional aid that the affected countries and their populations may require," it added.

Egypt

In a written statement from the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it was stated that Egypt offered its condolences for those who lost their lives in the earthquake in Türkiye and Syria, saying that Egypt is "ready to help face this disaster."

Greece

Greece also offered assistance. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis tweeted his condolences and said Greece mobilized all its resources to help. Greece was among the countries that delivered humanitarian aid to Türkiye after the 1999 earthquake that killed thousands in northwestern Türkiye, while Türkiye delivered aid to its western neighbor which was struck by an earthquake one month after the disaster in Türkiye that year.

Italy

Türkiye’s fellow Mediterranean nation Italy too offered its help, according to the government in Rome on Monday morning. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is following the situation in the disaster area and expressing her sympathy to those affected, it added.

TRNC

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) sent condolences to Türkiye. "On behalf of myself and my people, I convey my best wishes to the motherland Türkiye. Our hearts were broken. Our sadness is great," President Ersin Tatar said on Twitter. Tatar also wished Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the injured. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ünal Üstel told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the TRNC will send eight specially equipped vehicles with a civil defense team of 30 people.

Iraq

The head of Iraq's Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Nechirvan Barzani, expressed sympathy with Türkiye and Syria over the earthquake. "I extend my condolences to the victims' families and loved ones, and wish a quick recovery to the wounded," Barzani said in a statement. The Palestinian Foreign Ministry also extended its condolences to Türkiye and Syria on the devastating earthquake.

Organization of Islamic Cooperation

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) joined the global chorus on Monday in extending condolences to Türkiye and Syria over the deadly earthquake.

OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha "called the OlC Member States and relevant institutions as well as all partners to contribute to the rescue efforts conducted by the Republic of Türkiye."

WHO

WHO chief Tedros said its network of emergency medical teams has been activated to provide essential health care for the injured and most vulnerable affected by the earthquake.

TAIWAN

Taiwan's fire department said it had a team of 130 people, along with five search dogs and 13 tons of aid, ready to go to Türkiye and was awaiting Türkiye's response to the offer.