Iran awaited a formal U.S. response Saturday to a proposal that could reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days and halt fighting across the Middle East, after The Wall Street Journal reported that President Donald Trump had rejected the initiative.

The proposal, presented by Iran at the United Nations General Assembly in New York and conveyed to Washington through Qatari mediators, calls for a pause in hostilities and the eventual reopening of the strategic waterway, a vital route for global energy shipments.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Friday that Tehran had prepared the framework for a deal and was ready to move quickly if Washington showed a willingness to reach an agreement.

"If there is seriousness on the U.S. side to come to a deal and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, everything is now prepared," Araqchi told reporters at the United Nations.

But the Journal, citing unnamed U.S. officials, reported that Trump was privately skeptical that Tehran would meet his demands and had told aides that he expected a renewed bombing campaign after the November midterm elections.

Reuters could not immediately independently confirm the Journal's report. Earlier, a U.S. official said discussions with Iran through mediators had been "positive and constructive."

Iran sets conditions for reopening the strait

Under Tehran's proposal, Iran would reopen the Strait of Hormuz after a seven-day period during which hostilities would be halted across the region, including in Lebanon.

In return, Araqchi said Washington would have to lift its blockade on Iranian ports, release frozen Iranian funds and waive oil sanctions.

If those conditions were accepted, the two sides could move into broader negotiations on issues they mutually agree to discuss, potentially including Iran's nuclear program.

A senior Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran would not make concessions on what it considers its nuclear rights, including uranium enrichment or the transfer of its highly enriched uranium out of the country. The official said the strait would remain closed until Washington met all of Iran's conditions.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in an interview with CBS' "Face the Nation" that Tehran was prepared to negotiate on its nuclear program and other issues but would not accept what he described as "bullying or coercion."

"Iran is not seeking war, but will defend itself against pressure, threats and attacks," Pezeshkian said.

He also said Iran had already agreed that it should not develop nuclear weapons.

Trump has repeatedly said Iran must not obtain a nuclear weapon. Tehran has denied seeking one.

A conflict with wider regional consequences

The diplomatic effort comes after months of fighting that have disrupted energy shipments and intensified pressure on economies across the region.

The conflict began Feb. 28 with U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran and has since moved through periods of reduced fighting followed by renewed strikes. The fighting has killed thousands, weakened Iran's conventional military capabilities and placed additional strain on its economy.

Iran and allied groups have also expanded attacks across the region.

The Strait of Hormuz has become a central pressure point in the conflict because of its importance to global energy markets. Before the war, the waterway carried roughly a fifth of global oil and gas shipments, making its disruption a major concern for energy markets and international trade.

Iran shares control of the strategic waterway with Oman and has used its position there as leverage in negotiations with Washington.

Iran reaches out to Saudi Arabia

Tehran has also opened communication with its longtime regional rival Saudi Arabia over shipping through the strait.

Araqchi briefed Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on an understanding between Iran and Oman concerning safe shipping routes, according to Iran's Foreign Ministry.

The outreach comes as Saudi Arabia faces a growing security threat from Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement.

The Houthis have launched missiles and drones toward Saudi territory and have targeted Saudi cities, energy infrastructure and shipping in the Red Sea. The attacks have added another layer of risk to regional energy supplies while traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains heavily disrupted.

Saudi-led forces said Saturday that they had intercepted two ballistic missiles launched toward Khamis Mushait and two drones headed toward Riyadh.

The Houthi attacks have also raised concerns over the Red Sea, an alternative route for Gulf energy exports when traffic through Hormuz is restricted.

Saudi Arabia strengthens regional defenses

The widening conflict has pushed Saudi Arabia and its partners to strengthen military coordination.

Defense officials from Türkiye and Pakistan met in Riyadh on Friday with Saudi counterparts to discuss intelligence cooperation, military coordination and the integration of forces, according to Saudi Arabia's Defense Ministry.

The meeting followed talks between the Saudi, Pakistani and Turkish foreign ministers under the framework of the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement.

The escalation has also deepened humanitarian concerns in Yemen.

UNICEF said Friday that acute malnutrition among children was rising as renewed violence worsened conditions in the country.