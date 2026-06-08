Iran has blamed the U.S. for ​the latest cease-fire breaches, saying Washington bears direct responsibility because Israel does ‌not take ⁠independent ‌action ​without U.S. consultation⁠.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said that overnight exchanges of fire between Iran and Israel will further complicate an already "chaotic diplomatic process" with the U.S.

"It is perfectly natural that the diplomatic process initiated to put an end to this imposed war would be affected," Iranian Baghaei said at a press conference in Tehran.

However, he assured that Pakistan's mediation efforts to end the war were continuing even after fighting resumed with Israel.

Tehran is still exchanging ​messages with Washington, but ​in an atmosphere ⁠of "extreme suspicion," said Baghaei, adding that "Diplomatic consultations are naturally continuing in all circumstances."

He alleged that Israel's actions in Lebanon, whether carried out with U.S. knowledge and consent or not, were aimed at sabotaging diplomacy.

He said Washington, as a party to the April 8 cease-fire, bore direct responsibility for any violations, including attacks attributed ⁠to ⁠Israel, and he added that the world should be concerned about a broader regional conflict.

"The United States bears direct responsibility for any action the Zionist regime (Israel) takes in relation to violating regional peace and security against ⁠Iran," Baghaei said.

He said the visit of Pakistan's interior minister to Tehran on Sunday was part ​of efforts to continue indirect exchanges with Washington.

Separately, ​Baghaei said Iran would respond to any resolution against it ⁠at ‌this ‌week's meeting of the U.N. ⁠nuclear watchdog's Board of ‌Governors.

He accused International Atomic Energy Agency ​chief Rafael Grossi of ⁠disregarding the realities of ⁠the conflict and holding biased political views ⁠that harmed ​the agency's legitimacy.