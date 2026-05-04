Iran on Monday reportedly targeted a U.S. warship trying to enter the Strait of Hormuz, forcing it to turn back, a claim quickly disputed by the U.S. Central Command.

A senior Iranian official told Reuters Iran had fired a warning shot and that it was ⁠unclear whether the warship had been damaged.

Oil prices jumped 5% on renewed concerns that ⁠the vital oil route, already shut for over two months at huge cost to the global economy, would remain blocked for considerably longer, with little sign of progress towards a negotiated resolution of Washington's conflict with Iran.

Iran's navy said it had prevented "American-Zionist" warships from entering the Strait area by issuing a "swift and decisive warning."

Iran's semi-official FARS ​news agency said two missiles had hit the warship near the port of Jask at the southern entrance to the strait, but ​CENTCOM ⁠denied that any warship had been struck.

It said its forces were supporting President Donald Trump's "Project Freedom," which aims to "guide out" commercial ships stranded in the Gulf by the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and were enforcing a blockade of Iranian ports.

Trump gave few details of his plan to aid ships and their crews who have been confined to the vital waterway and are running low on food and other supplies. Shipping companies gave no sign of being ready to resume sailings.

"We have told these Countries that we will guide their Ships safely out of these restricted Waterways, so that they can freely and ably get on with their business," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social site Sunday.

Iranian military warning

In response to Trump's announcement, Iran's unified command told commercial ships and oil tankers to refrain from any movement that was not coordinated with Iran's military.

"We have repeatedly said the security of the Strait of Hormuz is in our hands and that the safe passage of vessels needs to be coordinated with the armed forces," Ali Abdollahi, head of the forces' unified command, said in the statement.

"We warn that any foreign armed forces, especially the aggressive U.S. Army, will be attacked if they intend to approach and enter the Strait of Hormuz."

Iran has ⁠blocked ⁠nearly all shipping into and out of the Gulf apart from its own since the start of the war, cutting off around a fifth of the world's oil and gas shipments and sending oil prices soaring by 50% or more.

CENTCOM said it would support Trump's "Project Freedom" with 15,000 military personnel and more than 100 land- and sea-based aircraft, plus warships and drones.

"Our support for this defensive mission is essential to regional security and the global economy as we also maintain the naval blockade," Admiral Brad Cooper, the CENTCOM commander, said in a statement.

Convoys not solution

Hundreds of commercial vessels and as many as 20,000 seafarers have been unable to transit the strait during the conflict, the International Maritime Organization says.

Container shipping group Hapag-Lloyd said Monday its risk assessment was unchanged and that transit through the strait was still not possible.

Numerous executives from the shipping and oil industries have said they need an end to hostilities and some form of peace deal because military convoys alone are not enough to allow normal ⁠traffic to resume safely.

The United Arab Emirates, meanwhile, accused Iran of attacking an empty crude oil tanker belonging to the Abu Dhabi state oil firm ADNOC with drones as it attempted to pass through the strait.

In a rare piece of good news, Pakistan said the U.S. had handed over 22 crew from an Iranian container vessel that American forces had seized last month.

Pakistan, which has been trying to broker a peace deal, described ​the U.S. move as a "confidence-building measure."

The Trump administration has been seeking help from other countries to secure shipping in the Strait. CENTCOM said the latest effort announced by Trump would ​combine "diplomatic action with military coordination."

It was not immediately clear which countries the U.S. operation would aid or how the operation would work. It will not necessarily include U.S. Navy ships escorting commercial ships, Axios reporter Barak Ravid said in a post on X.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Trump said ⁠any interference with the U.S. ‌operation would have to ‌be "dealt with forcefully."

Iran reviews US response

The United States and Israel suspended their bombing campaign against Iran four ⁠weeks ago, and U.S. and Iranian officials held one round of face-to-face talks. But attempts to set up further ‌meetings have failed.

Iranian state media said Sunday Washington had conveyed its response to a 14-point Iranian proposal via Pakistan, and that Tehran was now reviewing it. Neither side gave details.

A senior Iranian official has confirmed that Tehran envisages ​ending the war on all fronts – including Israel's attacks on Lebanon – ⁠and resolving the shipping standoff first, while leaving talks on Iran's nuclear programme for later.

Washington wants Tehran to give up its ⁠stockpile of more than 400 kilograms (900 pounds) of highly enriched uranium, which the United States says could power a bomb.

Iran says its nuclear programme is peaceful, although it is willing to ⁠discuss some curbs in return for the ​lifting of sanctions. It had accepted such curbs in a 2015 deal that Trump abandoned.

Trump is under pressure to break Iran's hold on the Strait of Hormuz to try to prevent soaring gasoline prices causing a voter backlash against his Republican Party in midterm congressional elections in November.