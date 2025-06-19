Iran has retained stockpiles of advanced missiles that could support prolonged retaliatory strikes, despite losing key military leaders to Israeli attacks, an Israeli intelligence official told NBC News Thursday.

The former top-level official described Tehran's approach as demonstrating "strategic patience," warning against underestimating its response capability.

Iran "has the resolve and the ability to continue and to sustain the attacks," the official said, warning of prudence when talking about a regime collapse in Iran.

Interception rates declining

Israeli missile defense systems intercepted only 65% of Iranian projectiles launched in the past 24 hours, compared to nearly 90% the previous day, the official said.

Iran has deployed faster, more advanced missiles that reduce Israeli warning time from 10-11 minutes to six-seven minutes, the official said. The projectiles also feature improved navigation systems, enabling more precise targeting.

Israel has targeted Iran's nuclear and military facilities and personnel with air attacks since June 13, drawing retaliatory Iranian attacks.

The U.S. has demanded that Iran scrap its uranium enrichment activities, which Western powers view as a pathway to building nuclear weapons. Iran maintains that its nuclear program is only for peaceful purposes.

Negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, mediated by Oman, began in April, and were set to continue last Sunday, but Israel's attacks led to the cancellation of the meeting.