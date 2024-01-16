Iran hit two targets it claims were used by an anti-Iran militant group in missile and drone strikes in neighboring Pakistan on Tuesday, only a day after the country's elite corps attacked targets in Iraq's Irbil.

The Jaish al-Adl group has in the past claimed responsibility for several attacks in southeastern Iran, where it is fighting for the independence of the restive Sistan and Balochistan provinces.

The United States and Iran both classify Jaish al-Adl as a terrorist organization. The militant group is said to have significant operations in Pakistan, which border Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province.

There was no immediate comment from Pakistani officials.

Earlier on Tuesday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had attacked targets in Iraq with ballistic missiles, infuriating the government in Baghdad. Iran claimed it was going after an Israeli "spy headquarters" located in Irbil.

"These bases were hit and destroyed by missiles and drones," Iranian state media reported, without elaborating.

Iran's Nournews, affiliated with the country's top security body, said the attacked bases were located in Pakistan's Balochistan province.

Jan Achakzai, information minister of Pakistan's Balochistan province, which borders Iran, declined to confirm or deny the attack. "Wait for the response of ISPR," he said, referring to the Pakistani military’s public relations wing.

The Pakistani military's public relations wing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.