Iran has finalized its positions and demands in response to recent cease-fire proposals relayed through intermediaries, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Monday, adding that negotiations are “incompatible with ultimatums and threats to commit war crimes.”

Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran had a set of requirements based on its national interests that had already been conveyed via intermediary channels, adding that earlier U.S. demands, such ⁠as the ⁠15-point plan, were rejected for being "excessive."

"Iran does not hesitate to clearly express what it considers its legitimate demands and doing so should not be interpreted as a ⁠sign of compromise, but rather as a reflection of its confidence in ​defending its positions," Baghaei said ​in a press conference.

"We have formulated our own ⁠responses" ‌and ‌will announce details in ⁠due time, he ‌added in response to an ​Iranian journalist's question ⁠regarding ongoing efforts ⁠to bring about a cease-fire between ⁠Iran ​and the U.S.