Iran has finalized its positions and demands in response to recent cease-fire proposals relayed through intermediaries, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Monday, adding that negotiations are “incompatible with ultimatums and threats to commit war crimes.”
Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran had a set of requirements based on its national interests that had already been conveyed via intermediary channels, adding that earlier U.S. demands, such as the 15-point plan, were rejected for being "excessive."
"Iran does not hesitate to clearly express what it considers its legitimate demands and doing so should not be interpreted as a sign of compromise, but rather as a reflection of its confidence in defending its positions," Baghaei said in a press conference.
"We have formulated our own responses" and will announce details in due time, he added in response to an Iranian journalist's question regarding ongoing efforts to bring about a cease-fire between Iran and the U.S.