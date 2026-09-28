Iranian state media reported Monday that the country's U.N. delegation has no plans to talk with the United States, following President Donald Trump’s comments that he expected further negotiations.

"Iran's delegation in New York has no plans for negotiations with the United States," said the official IRNA news agency, citing an unnamed source close to the group.

Trump told media outlet Axios Sunday that he expected talks to resume soon, a day after he rejected a proposal by Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days.

"Iran's views and positions were conveyed clearly and explicitly to the U.S. side ... via a Qatari mediator," IRNA said, adding that the Iranian delegation would return to Tehran Tuesday.

Iran says it presented seven conditions for ending the war and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway through which roughly 20% of the world's oil and gas flowed before the war.

The strait lies at the heart of the conflict that began with U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran in February.

Following that attack, Tehran placed a chokehold on the waterway, and Washington responded with a blockade of Iranian ports.

Axios said indirect talks mediated by Qatar could take place as early as Monday, less than a week after similar discussions between U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Iran demands a seven-day cease-fire across the Middle East, including in Lebanon, where its ally Hezbollah is regularly bombarded by Israel.

It also demands the unfreezing of its foreign assets, lifting sanctions on its oil sector, and an end to the U.S. naval blockade.

Trump rejected their demands Saturday.

But fighting has once again slowed as the U.S. has not struck Iran since Sept. 1, although vessels have regularly been struck in the Strait of Hormuz.