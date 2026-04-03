A handful of vessels, including Omani-operated tankers, a French-owned container ship and a Japanese gas carrier, have crossed the Strait of Hormuz in recent days, signaling a limited easing of restrictions as Iran allows passage for ships it considers friendly following weeks of disruption to a key global energy route.

Oil and commodities markets are keen for signs that traffic is resuming. Several tankers and container ships have managed to escape the blockade in previous weeks but activity was swiftly followed by days of complete paralysis. A container ship owned by France's CMA CGM transited the Strait on Thursday, the day that French President ⁠Emmanuel ⁠Macron said that only diplomatic efforts, not a military operation, could open the Strait.

The French vessel changed its Automatic Identification System destination to "Owner France" before entering Iranian waters, signalling its nationality to Iranian authorities.

The vessels appear to have switched off their AIS transponders during the crossing because their signal disappeared on vessel-tracking data.

Two very large crude carriers and one LNG tanker operated by Oman Shipping Management also exited the Gulf on Thursday, according to ⁠MarineTraffic and LSEG data.

Oman, which mediated talks between Iran and the United States before the attacks, has criticised the launch of strikes while the talks were ongoing. Japan's Mitsui O.S.K. Lines said on Friday ​that the LNG tanker, Sohar LNG, which it co-owns, had crossed the Strait, making ​it the first Japan-linked vessel and the first LNG carrier to do so since the conflict began.

Its spokesperson declined to tell Reuters when the passage occurred ⁠or whether ‌negotiations ‌were required.

As of early Friday, around 45 ships owned ⁠or operated by Japanese companies remained stranded in the ‌region, according to Japan's transport ministry.

Another Mitsui-owned LPG tanker, Green Sanvi, left the Gulf via Iran's territorial ​waters earlier on Friday, according to the ⁠shipping data.

The India-flagged ship signalled its destination as "India ship India ⁠crew".

Also, Panama-flagged Danisa, a very large gas carrier, left the Gulf via the ⁠same route, heading to ​China, the data showed.