Iran launched two ballistic missiles at Diego Garcia, the ⁠U.S.-U.K. military ⁠base in the Indian Ocean, Iran's ⁠semi-official Mehr news agency reported on Saturday.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that ⁠Iran had launched ⁠two intermediate-range ballistic missiles toward the base.

Neither of the missiles struck the base, according to the outlet, with one malfunctioning mid-flight, and a U.S. warship attempting to intercept the other with an SM-3 missile. It is unclear if the interception succeeded, said the Journal, citing U.S. officials.

Mehr said targeting the base was a "significant step... that shows that the ⁠range ‌of ‌Iran's missiles ⁠is ‌beyond what the enemy previously ⁠imagined".

No statement was issued by Iranian or American authorities regarding the reported attack.

The strike attempt is significant for what it reveals about Iran's capabilities. Diego Garcia lies roughly 4,000 kilometers (2,484 miles) from Iran, double the 2,000-kilometer limit Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi claimed last month Tehran had deliberately imposed on its arsenal.

The island, the largest in the Chagos Archipelago in the central Indian Ocean, has hosted a joint U.S.-UK military presence since the 1970s and serves as a base for long-range bombers and other strategic assets.

U.S.-Israeli strikes against Iran began Feb. 28 and have reportedly killed 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Tehran has retaliated with strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting U.S. military assets.