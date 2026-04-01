Iran launched its most extensive missile barrage since the start of the conflict, firing around 10 ballistic missiles toward central Israel on Wednesday, triggering widespread sirens and explosions across major population centers.

According to The Times of Israel, air raid sirens sounded across central Israel as incoming missiles were detected, with emergency teams dispatched to multiple locations following reports of impacts, likely caused by falling debris. One of the missiles was reportedly equipped with a "cluster warhead," dispersing smaller bomblets over a wide area.

The Yedioth Ahronoth daily added that residents heard explosions across central Israel, while sirens were activated in Tel Aviv, the Shephelah, and nearby areas. Additional launches were later reported toward central Israel, the north, and the Jerusalem area. No casualties have been confirmed so far.

The Israeli military said its air force began "an extensive wave” of strikes targeting dozens of Iranian infrastructure sites in Tehran.

The U.S. and Israel have maintained airstrikes on Iran since Feb. 28, so far killing more than 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and infrastructure damage, while disrupting global markets and aviation.