The Iranian government is in full control after three days of violent protests, the country's top diplomat, Abbas Araghchi, said Wednesday.

"After three days of terrorist operation, now there is a calm. We are in full control," Araghchi told U.S. broadcaster Fox News' "Special Report" program.

U.S. President Donald Trump said that he's been told "on good authority" that plans for executions in Iran have stopped.

The U.S. president's claims, which were made with few details, come as he's told protesting Iranians in recent days that "help is on the way" and that his administration would "act accordingly" to respond to the Iranian government.

Earlier on Wednesday, Araghchi called for the top U.N. official to condemn and reject "all acts of terrorism during the unrests regardless of the incentives."

Araghchi reiterated Iranian officials' claims, without providing evidence, that the U.S. and Israel have been directly involved in the escalation of recent nationwide protests in Iran that have killed more than 2,500 Iranians.

"Peaceful protests started from Dec. 28, 2025, on economic grounds were sabotaged by terrorist elements who turned them into armed riots," he wrote to U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres.