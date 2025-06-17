Israel and Iran traded fire for a fifth consecutive day on Tuesday after Donald Trump called on Iranians to evacuate Tehran, blaming their government’s refusal to accept a nuclear deal aimed at halting weapons development.

World leaders meeting at the Group of Seven (G-7) summit in Canada called for a deescalation of the worst-ever conflict between the regional foes, saying Iran was a source of instability and must never have a nuclear weapon while affirming Israel's right to defend itself.

Trump, who left the summit early due to the Middle East situation, said his departure had "nothing to do with" working on a deal between Israel and Iran after French President Emmanuel Macron said the U.S. had initiated a cease-fire proposal.

"Wrong! He has no idea why I am now on my way to Washington, but it certainly has nothing to do with a Cease Fire. Much bigger than that," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform late Monday.

The U.S. president had earlier said Iran should have signed a deal with the United States and urged residents to evacuate the Iranian capital.

"Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!" Trump said Monday.

Three people were killed and four injured in Iran's central city of Kashan in an Israeli attack, Iran's Nournews reported Tuesday.

Iranian media also reported explosions and heavy air defense fire in Tehran early Tuesday, with smoke rising in the city's east after an explosion of suspected Israeli projectiles.

Air defenses were activated also in Natanz, home to key nuclear installations 320 km (200 miles) away, the Asriran news website reported.

Israel's military said Tuesday that it killed Iran's wartime chief of staff. Israel also said it carried out extensive strikes on Iranian military targets, including weapons storage sites and missile launchers.

Late Monday, Israel said it hit Iran's broadcasting authority and footage showed a newsreader hurrying from her seat as a blast struck. Iranian state television said the strike killed three people.

In Israel, air raid sirens wailed in Tel Aviv after midnight and again early in the morning, when several explosions were heard over the city. Reuters witnesses heard explosions over Jerusalem and the city of Herzliya, where there were reports of damage to a building.

Iranian officials have reported 224 deaths, mostly civilians, while Israel said 24 civilians had been killed. Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said nearly 3,000 Israelis had been evacuated due to damage from Iranian strikes.

Axios reported that the White House is discussing with Iran the possibility of a meeting this week between U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Reuters couldn't immediately verify details of the Axios report.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told Fox News that Trump was still aiming for a nuclear deal with Iran, while adding the U.S. would defend its assets in the region.

Bright Traces are seen during missile attacks launched by Iran, west Jerusalem, Israel, June 16, 2025. (DHA Photo)

Sources told Reuters that Tehran had asked Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia to urge Trump to pressure Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to an immediate cease-fire. In return, Iran would show flexibility in nuclear negotiations, according to two Iranian and three regional sources.

"If President Trump is genuine about diplomacy and interested in stopping this war, next steps are consequential," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi said on X. "Israel must halt its aggression, and absent a total cessation of military aggression against us, our responses will continue."

Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons and has pointed to its right to nuclear technology for peaceful purposes, including enrichment, as a party to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Israel, which is not a party to the NPT, is the only country in the Middle East widely believed to have nuclear weapons. Israel does not deny or confirm that.

Oil prices rallied more than 2% early in Asia on Tuesday after Trump's evacuation warning, reversing losses Monday amid reports that Iran was seeking an end to hostilities.

Chinese urged to leave Israel

With security concerns growing and Israeli airspace closed because of the war, the Chinese embassy in Israel urged its citizens to leave the country via land border crossings as soon as possible.

The Iran-Israel air war – the biggest battle ever between the two longtime enemies – escalated Monday with Israel targeting Iran's uranium enrichment facilities.

Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, told the BBC that the Natanz plant sustained extensive damage, likely destroying 15,000 centrifuges, while Iran's Fordow plant remained largely intact.

Talks between the United States and Iran, hosted by Oman, had been scheduled for June 15 but were scrapped, with Tehran saying it could not negotiate while under attack.

Israel launched its air war with a surprise attack that has killed nearly the entire top echelon of Iran's military commanders and its leading nuclear scientists. It says it now has control of Iranian airspace and intends to escalate the campaign in the coming days.

Trump has consistently said the Israeli assault could end quickly if Iran agreed to U.S. demands that it accept strict curbs on its nuclear program.