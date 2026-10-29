Tehran has yet to respond to a message sent by U.S. Vice President JD Vance to Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei, a senior Iranian security source said Thursday.

The source told Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency that Vance sent a message to Rezaei but said Tehran had not yet responded.

The official dismissed media speculation about the contents of the message, saying the reports were inaccurate.

The source said correspondence between American and Iranian officials was not unusual, noting that exchanges had taken place on several occasions, including during the tenure of former U.S. President Barack Obama.

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that Vance sent a letter to Rezaei to revive peace negotiations.

Citing American officials and people familiar with the matter, the newspaper said the letter was sent at President Donald Trump’s direction as Washington explored whether a diplomatic framework could prevent renewed U.S. military strikes against Iran.

Trump denied directing Vance to initiate negotiations, however, saying the communication concerned Iran’s need for medical supplies.

"No, what it is, is that they need help with medical supplies and various things,” Trump said when asked whether he had directed Vance to contact Iran.

The diplomatic efforts come amid continued tensions between Washington and Tehran about implementing a June memorandum of understanding and navigating the Strait of Hormuz.