Nuclear enrichment and weaponization remain red lines for the United States in any future engagement with Iran, President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff said Wednesday, expressing hope for a comprehensive peace agreement with Tehran.

“We can’t have weaponization,” Witkoff told CNBC. “That will destabilize the entire region. Everyone will then need a bomb, and we just can’t have that.”

Speaking amid renewed diplomatic activity, Witkoff said the U.S. sees strong signs that Iran may be ready to engage. He also hinted at forthcoming developments in regional normalization.

“We think we will have big announcements on countries that are coming into the Abraham Accords,” he added, referring to the landmark agreements brokered under Trump’s administration to normalize relations between Israel and several Arab states.

Witkoff reiterated his view that recent U.S. and allied strikes had severely degraded Iran’s nuclear capabilities, adding on Fox News that sharing classified assessments with reporters was “treasonous” and should be investigated.

Trump, in posts and remarks this week, said the sites in Iran were “totally destroyed” and vowed the country would never be able to rebuild its nuclear facilities.