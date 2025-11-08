Iran on Friday dismissed allegations that it tried to assassinate Israel’s ambassador to Mexico, Einat Kranz-Neiger, describing the reports as “fabricated lies” aimed at undermining its ties with Mexico.

The Iranian Embassy said the reports were "a major falsehood and media fabrication intended to harm the friendly and historic relations between Iran and Mexico."

"Iran categorically rejects these baseless allegations," it said, stressing that "we would never harm the good image of our Mexican friends. Betraying Mexico's interests would be like betraying our own. Respect for Mexican law remains our top priority."

The denial followed a report by U.S.-based news outlet Axios, which cited unnamed American and Israeli officials claiming that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force attempted to assassinate the Israeli ambassador earlier this year.

Axios said Mexican security forces allegedly foiled the plot, a claim that Israel's Foreign Ministry later said was accurate.

Mexico also has rejected the allegations. The Foreign Ministry said there were no reports of an attack on Kranz-Neiger and denied security forces had thwarted any such operation.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates its commitment to maintaining open and continuous communication with all diplomatic missions accredited in our country," it said, adding that Mexico remains committed to "respectful and harmonious cooperation with all security institutions" within the framework of national sovereignty.