Iran on Friday rejected recent remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding a reported agreement with Washington, saying his comments contradicted provisions of a draft understanding that remains under review, according to the semi-official Fars News Agency.

Citing unnamed sources, Fars said Trump's remarks are "a mixture of truth and falsehood" and an attempt to portray a "manufactured victory."

A draft agreement based on the principle of "commitment for commitment" is in the final stages of consideration in Iran, although no final decision has yet been made, the sources added.

The news agency reported that no provision in the draft obliges Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz without imposing fees or implementing security and monitoring arrangements.

It also rejected Trump's reported claim that Iran would dismantle or destroy its nuclear materials, saying no such commitment exists in the memorandum of understanding under discussion.

Fars further said a key element of the proposed deal is the immediate release of $12 billion in Iranian frozen assets, arguing that Tehran would not move to subsequent stages of negotiations until the funds are made available.

The report also said the draft includes a provision for a comprehensive ceasefire in Lebanon in line with Hezbollah's position.

According to the agency, Iranian officials maintain that any final agreement must adhere to the Islamic Republic's "red lines" and include safeguards to ensure an immediate response in the event of any breach by Washington.

Earlier, in a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump outlined several elements he said were included in the proposal, including an Iranian commitment to never obtain a nuclear weapon and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to unrestricted commercial shipping.