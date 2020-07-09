Iran has recorded a record number of coronavirus deaths in a single day, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Lari said on Thursday.
In the last 24 hours, 221 people died from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, taking the total number of fatalities to 12,305.
Over the same period, 2,000 new infections were recorded, with the total number of cases rising to 250,458, Lari added.
Experts believe the spike in cases is due to the recent easing of coronavirus measures, which have prompted people to neglect health and safety precautions.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.