Iranian state media reported on Friday that authorities had engaged with and shot down several small, unidentified flying objects in the skies over the central province of Isfahan.

Earlier in the day, the state news agency IRNA had reported an explosion in the province, which was said to have been caused by the activation of air defense systems. Iranian state media clarified that there was no indication of a missile attack on the country.

"A few hours ago, several small flying objects were sighted and hit in the skies of Isfahan," said a reporter in a live broadcast on state television. There were initially no reports of damage. After a temporary suspension, air traffic had resumed.

The Iranian government rejected reports that the national security council had convened for an emergency meeting.

Isfahan is home to important facilities of the Iranian defense industry. The country's largest nuclear research center is also located in Isfahan. According to state media radio reports, there was no danger to the nuclear facilities there.

Several U.S. news outlets, including broadcasters ABC News, MSNBC, and Fox News, cited U.S. government representatives as saying that Israel had carried out a military operation in Iran in response to Iranian airstrikes on Israel at the weekend.

Several U.S. media outlets reported that one or more Israeli missiles had attacked a target in Iran. The U.S. Department of Defense did not initially confirm these reports.

Fox News reported, citing a military source, that it was a "limited attack." The US had not been involved, and the Israelis had informed the U.S. government in advance, Fox reported.

On Thursday, representatives from the U.S. and Israel had met "to consult on a series of issues in the wake of Iran's unprecedented missile and drone attack against Israel," the White House said at the time.

Over the weekend, Iran attacked Israel with more than 300 drones, cruise missiles, and rockets. Israeli air defenses and allied forces were able to intercept almost all of the weapons.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other leaders vowed to respond, despite calls from allies to avoid escalation, and threatened to hit Iran's military facilities, prompting fears the conflict could turn into an all-out war.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Thursday defended his country's missile and drone attacks on Israel as "legitimate defense under international law" in remarks to the United Nations Security Council in New York.

Amirabdollahian cited the suspected Israeli airstrike on Iran's embassy compound in Damascus on April 1, which among others killed two generals, as the reason for the retaliatory attacks.