Iran targeted an Israel-linked vessel in a drone attack in the Strait of Hormuz, setting it on fire, Iran's state media said on Saturday, citing the commander of the Revolutionary Guards navy.
On their Sepah News website, the Guards said they targeted a commercial vessel, the MSC Ishyka, "owned by the Israeli regime and flying the flag of a third country" at the Khalifa Bin Salman port in Bahrain.
The Guards naval forces had earlier said in a post on X that the ship was attacked "in the Strait of Hormuz".
"A drone struck the vessel... linked to the Zionist regime in the Strait of Hormuz; the ship caught fire," they said.
The MarineTraffic website said the Liberian-flagged ship was still moored at the port in Bahrain on Friday night.
There was no immediate comment from Israel.