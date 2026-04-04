Iran targeted an ⁠Israel-linked vessel ⁠in a drone attack in the ⁠Strait of Hormuz, setting it ⁠on fire, ⁠Iran's state media said on Saturday, citing ⁠the commander of the Revolutionary Guards ⁠navy.

On their Sepah News website, the Guards said they targeted a commercial vessel, the MSC Ishyka, "owned by the Israeli regime and flying the flag of a third country" at the Khalifa Bin Salman port in Bahrain.

The Guards naval forces had earlier said in a post on X that the ship was attacked "in the Strait of Hormuz".

"A drone struck the vessel... linked to the Zionist regime in the Strait of Hormuz; the ship caught fire," they said.

The MarineTraffic website said the Liberian-flagged ship was still moored at the port in Bahrain on Friday night.

There ‌was ‌no ⁠immediate ‌comment from Israel.