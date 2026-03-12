Iran has permitted vessels from certain countries to pass through the Strait of Hormuz despite the waterway remaining largely closed during the war with the United States and Israel, Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi said Thursday.

"Some countries have already talked to us about passing the strait and we have cooperated with them," said Takht-Ravanchi during an interview with AFP in Tehran.

"As far as Iran is concerned, we feel that those countries that joined the aggression should not benefit from safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz."

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime passage linking the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the wider Indian Ocean. It is one of the most important routes for global energy transport, with a significant share of the world’s seaborne oil shipments moving through the channel each day.

Because of its strategic importance, any disruption to traffic in the strait can quickly affect global energy markets and shipping routes. During periods of conflict in the region, tensions around the waterway have often raised concerns about the safety of commercial vessels and the stability of energy supplies.