Iran signaled conditional willingness to end the conflict with the United States and Israel, saying a cease-fire is possible if guarantees are provided to prevent further attacks, as U.S. President Donald Trump indicated the war would not last long.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran is ready to halt hostilities if assurances are given that attacks will not be repeated, describing such guarantees as key to ending the war.

His remarks come as fighting between Iran and U.S.-Israeli forces continues to intensify across the region.

Meanwhile, Trump said in a phone interview with the New York Post that Iran’s military capacity has been largely weakened, adding that the conflict would be short-lived.

"We won’t stay there very long," Trump said, claiming ongoing strikes have significantly degraded Iran’s missile capabilities and would continue for a period.

He also suggested that the Strait of Hormuz would "automatically reopen," placing responsibility on countries reliant on the vital shipping route, which has seen limited tanker traffic for over a month.

Trump further claimed that many senior Iranian figures had been killed and replaced, describing the situation as a form of "regime change," while declining to comment on the details of ongoing negotiations.

The escalation follows joint U.S.-Israeli strikes launched on Feb. 28, despite ongoing diplomatic contacts. Iran has responded with missile and drone attacks targeting Israel as well as regional countries hosting U.S. military assets, including Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Kuwait.

The conflict has resulted in significant casualties, including the death of Iran’s former supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, along with other senior officials.