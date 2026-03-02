Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Monday issued a stark warning to the United States, declaring that American forces “will no longer be safe” amid ongoing joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, while Tehran separately accused both countries of targeting its Natanz nuclear facility — a claim the U.N. nuclear watchdog said it could not confirm.

In a statement broadcast by state television, the Guards’ Quds Force said the United States should expect repercussions. “The enemy must know their days of comfort are finished and they will not be safe anywhere, even in their own homes,” the force said, as the confrontation entered its third day.

Tehran also alleged that Israel Defense Forces and the United States carried out two attacks on the Natanz nuclear site on Sunday afternoon. Iran’s atomic energy chief, Mohammad Eslami, told the UN’s nuclear watchdog that the “criminal regimes” were continuing their aggression by striking one of the country’s most sensitive facilities.

However, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Monday there was “no indication” that any nuclear installation had been hit.

The exchange of accusations comes amid a sharp escalation in hostilities, deepening fears of a wider regional conflict.