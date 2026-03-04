Iran’s armed forces said Wednesday they would target Israeli embassies around the world if Israel attacks Tehran’s mission in Lebanon.

Abolfazl Shekarchi, the spokesperson of the Iranian armed forces, said live on television that "if Israel commits such a crime, it will force us to make all Israeli embassies around the world our legitimate target".

On Tuesday, Avichay Adraee, an Arabic-language spokesman for the Israeli military, said it "warns representatives of the Iranian terror regime who are still in Lebanon to leave immediately before being targeted", giving them 24 hours to leave.