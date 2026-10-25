Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday that a potential resumption of war with Israel and the United States would not change Tehran’s position.

The remarks come amid mounting U.S. and Israeli threats of renewed attacks on Iran, as U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that Washington "may do another little Epic Fury," referring to the U.S.-Israeli campaign on Iran that began Feb. 28.

"Recently, there has been talk of a new war, but I am already thinking about the post-war period. Whether there is war or not, our policies remain the same," Araghchi said during a televised event in Tehran.

"They have already done so twice and have seen the results. If they want to try again, they know they will achieve no different outcome from those of the past."

An April 8 cease-fire between Iran and the U.S. ended the most intense fighting, apart from sporadic exchanges of fire in and around the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy supplies.

These military flare-ups have subsided in recent weeks.

Iran has claimed control over the strait since the war began, regularly targeting vessels that attempt crossing without its authorization. Washington and countries in the region strongly oppose these moves.

In response, the U.S. maintains a naval counterblockade on Iranian ports.

In June, Iran agreed with the U.S. to a memorandum of understanding outlining a path to permanent conflict settlement, but the deal later unraveled as each side accused the other of violating it.

Tehran has since called for a return to the accord to end the conflict.

"The current war has changed everything. We must accept that new realities are taking hold. Shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz will no longer be the same, and the management of the strait will no longer be the same," Araghchi said.

"To achieve peace and stability, our region must move towards the complete absence of foreign forces."