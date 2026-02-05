Iran has placed its newest medium-range ballistic missile, the Khorramshahr-4, in an underground facility for the first time, state-linked Fars News Agency reported Thursday, as Tehran prepares for sensitive nuclear talks with the United States in Oman amid rising regional tensions.

According to Fars, the missile – described as Iran’s most advanced – has a range of 2,000 kilometers and carries a payload of more than one ton. The report said Iran is also establishing a new underground “missile city” within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps space command, part of a broader shift in military posture following last June’s 12-day conflict with Israel.

Tehran earlier declared it had moved from a purely defensive doctrine to one allowing preemptive action, signaling that the new missile is meant to bolster both first-strike and retaliatory capabilities. The U.S. has long urged Iran to curb its ballistic program, which includes several systems capable of reaching Israel and American bases in the Gulf.

As military signals increased, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said it remained committed to diplomacy. Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei urged Washington to engage “responsibly and seriously” in Friday’s talks in Muscat, stressing that Iran seeks a “fair and dignified” understanding limited to the nuclear issue. Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi departed for Oman leading the Iranian delegation.

President Donald Trump has refused to rule out military options as the U.S. builds up forces in the region, while regional governments warn that any confrontation could escalate into a wider conflict.