Iranian officials have urged young people to form “human chains” around power plants nationwide as a deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz nears its expiration.

"I call on all youth, cultural and artistic figures, athletes, and champions to take part in the national campaign ‘Human Chain for a Bright Future for Iranian Youth,’” Alireza Rahimi, deputy minister of Sports and Youth, said on X social media.

Rahimi said participants are expected to gather Tuesday at 2 p.m in front of power generation stations across the country.

"We will stand side by side ... to say that attacking public infrastructure is a war crime,” he added.

The call came after Trump threatened to bomb power stations and bridges across Iran if Tehran failed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and reach an agreement by Tuesday night at 8 p.m. EDT (0000GMT Wednesday).

Trump has extended previous deadlines but suggested the one set for 8 p.m. in Washington was final, and the rhetoric on both sides reached a fever pitch, leaving Iranians on edge.

He threatened to destroy all of Iran's power plants and bridges if Tehran does not allow traffic to fully resume in the strait, through which a fifth of the world's oil transits in peacetime. Iran's president said 14 million people, including himself, have volunteered to fight.

While Iran cannot match the sophistication of U.S. and Israeli weaponry or their dominance in the air, its chokehold on the strait is causing major damage to the world economy and raising the pressure on Trump both at home and abroad to find a way out of the standoff.

Officials involved in diplomatic efforts said talks were ongoing – but Iran has rejected the latest American proposal and it was unclear if a deal would come in time to head off Trump's threatened attacks. World leaders and experts warned that strikes as destructive as Trump threatened could constitute a war crime.

Meanwhile, a wave of strikes hit Iran, including in residential areas of Tehran, killing nearly three dozen people. Iran fired on Israel and Saudi Arabia, prompting the temporary closure of a major bridge.

In emphasizing his Tuesday deadline, Trump warned that "the entire country can be taken out in one night."

"Every bridge in Iran will be decimated by 12 o'clock tomorrow night," he said Monday, and all power plants will be "burning, exploding and never to be used again."

Iranians have formed human chains in the past around nuclear sites at times of heightened tensions with the West. This time though it was unclear who would heed the call, and one major power plant in Tehran apparently had been closed off for security purposes at the time the demonstration was to start.

President Masoud Pezeshkian posted on X that 14 million Iranians had answered state media and text message campaigns urging people to volunteer to fight.

"I too have been, am, and will remain ready to give my life for Iran," Pezeshkian wrote.