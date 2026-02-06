Indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States wrapped up in Muscat on Friday, with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi describing the exchanges as “a very good start” but stressing that both delegations must now brief their respective leaders before moving forward.

Araghchi, speaking live on Iranian state television from Oman, said the sides held several rounds of indirect discussions centered on establishing an initial framework for future negotiations on the nuclear file. He emphasized that the talks were preliminary but constructive.

The IRNA news agency reported shortly afterward that the session had formally ended, marking the conclusion of the latest attempt to revive diplomacy between Tehran and Washington amid heightened regional tensions.

A reporter with the Iranian state broadcaster, accompanying the Iranian delegation, said the talks with the U.S. have concluded "for now" after several hours of indirect negotiations.

State-run news agency IRNA also confirmed the end of the latest round, noting that assessments indicate an "understanding to continue negotiations."

According to the report, during the session that began early on Friday, the negotiating delegations of Iran and the U.S. conveyed their respective views, considerations, and approaches to each other through Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi.

This round ended, with another one expected to take place in the coming days, the report said.

Iran and the U.S. resumed their indirect nuclear diplomacy on Friday after weeks of heightened tensions fueled by U.S. President Donald Trump's threat of military action against Tehran.