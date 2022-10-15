"Troubles" erupted between inmates and guards at Tehran's notorious Evin prison and a fire broke out but the situation is currently "under control," Iranian state media reported Saturday.

"Troubles and clashes took place on Saturday night" in the prison and "rioters" started a fire, the IRNA news agency said, citing a senior security official.

At least eight people were injured, IRNA reported, citing a firefighter at the scene.

"The situation is currently completely under control," according to the security source.

"Calm has been restored and firefighters are working to put out the flames," the source said, adding that "thugs" had set fire to a clothes storage area.

Video footage shared on social media showed flames and a plume of smoke billowing over the prison.

The judiciary's official website, Mizan Online, said that a section of the prison caught fire "following a fight between several detainees."

Citing the prison service, Mizan said police were "called on to help prison guards restore calm in Evin as quickly as possible."

"The fire has been put out," the report said.

The unrest at the prison came as Iran has been rocked by weeks of protests since Mahsa Amini's death on Sept. 16, three days after she was arrested by morality police in Tehran for allegedly violating the country's strict dress code for women.

The street violence has led to dozens of deaths, mostly among protestors but also members of the security forces, while hundreds have been arrested.