Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf held talks with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei on the latest military and economic developments involving the United States and Israel, as well as information warfare, Fars News Agency reported Wednesday.

The meeting focused on strengthening Iran’s national capabilities, maintaining social cohesion and national unity, and improving cooperation between the government and parliament to address economic and livelihood challenges.

The two also emphasized advancing relations with Iran’s strategic partners, the same source said.

Ghalibaf briefed Khamenei on parliamentary activities since the outbreak of the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran on Feb. 28 and outlined ongoing and future plans to address the country’s challenges.

The meeting marks another rare reported encounter involving Khamenei, who has not made a public appearance since succeeding his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in March.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian earlier said he had met Khamenei twice since he assumed office in March, including a meeting in August that lasted more than seven hours.

Khamenei was selected as Iran’s supreme leader on March 8, following the death of his father in U.S.-Israeli strikes on Feb. 28.

Since assuming leadership, Khamenei has communicated primarily through written statements, while his absence from public view has fueled speculation about his condition and role in the country’s decision-making.

The latest meeting comes amid continuing tensions between Tehran and Washington over security arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz and their broader conflict.