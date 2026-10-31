Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has warned that any renewed U.S. or Israeli attack would trigger an immediate and geographically wider Iranian response, ordering the armed forces to expand their target lists, strengthen intelligence capabilities and accelerate weapons production.

In a written message following a meeting with senior military commanders Saturday, Khamenei said Iran would determine the timing and conditions for ending any future conflict if its adversaries resumed military or terrorist attacks.

He ordered the armed forces to prepare an "immediate, impactful and geographically unrestricted response" to any threat, stressing that maintaining a high level of combat readiness was essential to deterring further aggression.

"Intelligent combat readiness for a powerful confrontation with enemies is a fundamental prerequisite for achieving maximum deterrence," he said.

Khamenei also instructed military commanders to update their target database to bring "all U.S. and Israeli assets, tangible and intangible," within striking range, signaling an effort to broaden Iran's potential targeting capabilities in the event of another confrontation.

The directives included strengthening military intelligence, developing domestic defense capabilities and adapting military doctrine and tactics to emerging threats. He also ordered increased production of ammunition and weapons for reconnaissance, logistical support and combat operations.

The meeting brought together senior military officials, including Maj. Gen. Abdollahi, chief of the Joint Staff of the Armed Forces; Maj. Gen. Hatami, commander of the Iranian army; and Maj. Gen. Vahidi, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The commanders briefed Khamenei on military readiness along the Persian Gulf coast, in the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman, as well as along the country's northwestern and southeastern borders.

They also reported a significant increase in the production of key ammunition and various weapons systems for reconnaissance, support and combat missions. Khamenei expressed satisfaction with the preparations and asked the commanders to convey his appreciation to military personnel, police officers, Basij forces, Defense Ministry employees and their families.

Beyond military preparations, the supreme leader stressed the importance of strengthening the armed forces' ideological and spiritual foundations while addressing the welfare needs of personnel.

He also described public support as a central element of Iran's deterrence strategy, portraying continued public gatherings across the country as an extension of the national solidarity displayed during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq War, which Tehran calls the Sacred Defense.

Khamenei praised the resilience of the so-called Resistance Front, referring to Iran-aligned groups across the region, and highlighted closer coordination among operational fronts as a factor in shaping a new political and security order in West Asia. He expressed hope that such cooperation would encourage greater unity among Muslim nations.

His latest instructions come amid continuing tensions following the U.S. and Israeli military campaign against Iran, which began Feb. 28 and killed then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior military commanders.

Iran retaliated with attacks against Israel and U.S. military assets across the Middle East, widening the confrontation and raising concerns about the security of regional shipping and energy supplies.

Although Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum in June following diplomatic efforts, disagreements over regional security arrangements and navigation through the Strait of Hormuz have kept tensions high.

The strategic waterway, through which a significant share of the world's oil shipments passes, has remained a major point of contention, with Iran maintaining pressure on maritime traffic as the U.S. sustains its military presence in the region and reported blockade measures affecting Iranian ports.

Regional diplomatic efforts, including mediation involving Qatar, have yet to produce a lasting resolution.

Iranian army spokesman Brig. Gen. Mohammad Akraminia reinforced Tehran's warnings Saturday, saying a renewed confrontation would spread beyond its previous geographical boundaries if U.S. President Donald Trump launched another military operation against Iran alongside Israel.

"If the U.S. president once again embarks on another military adventure in the region under pressure from and inducement by the Zionists, the flames of war will undoubtedly engulf a much wider geographical area," Akraminia wrote on X.

"And the end of the conflict will not be in his (Trump's) hands," he added.

Accusing Washington of repeatedly undermining diplomatic efforts, Akraminia said the Iranian army was continuously strengthening its combat readiness and closely monitoring U.S. military movements across the region.

His remarks came as Tehran and Washington remained at odds over the terms of any lasting settlement, particularly security arrangements and freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Mojtaba Khamenei, who succeeded his father earlier this year, has maintained a relatively low public profile since taking office amid the conflict. His previous warnings have focused on U.S. military bases in the region, the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's conditions for ending hostilities, including demands concerning sanctions, blockades and regional security.