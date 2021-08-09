Iraq is expected to host a regional summit late this month, which Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and French President Emmanuel Macron will also attend, the Iraqi Prime Minister's office said Monday.

Mustafa al-Kadhimi's office has said Erdoğan and Saudi Arabia's King Salman have been invited, although an exact date has not been announced.

Baghdad has not said whether President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran, the archenemy of Saudi Arabia and the United States, would attend.

Iraq is seeking to establish itself as a mediator between Arab countries and Iran, after reportedly hosting talks in April between rival regional powers Tehran and Riyadh.

Macron told Kadhimi in a phone call that he planned to visit Iraq to attend the conference, Kadhimi's office said.

It would be Macron's second visit to the country in less than a year.

Iraq, which has been an arena for a bitter rivalry between the U.S. and Iran, has been attempting to act as a regional mediator since defeating the Daesh terrorist group in 2017.

In recent months Baghdad has hosted senior Iranian and Saudi officials in efforts to restore their relations, which collapsed in 2016.

A rebuilding of ties between the two regional heavyweights would benefit Iraq, which regularly sees rocket attacks by pro-Iranian groups, something Iraqi officials say Iran regularly uses as leverage in negotiations.