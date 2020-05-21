Abdul Nasser Qardash, said to be among the successors of the deceased Daesh terrorist organization's ringleader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was captured in Iraq on Wednesday.
Security sources told Iraq's official news agency INA that Qardash had been captured as the result of an intelligence-led operation. The sources did not give further details on where or when the operation took place.
Former Daesh leader Al-Baghdadi was killed in a U.S. military operation in Idlib, officials announced on Oct. 27, 2019.
Under his leadership, the terrorist group took control of large swathes of land in Iraq and Syria and carried out deadly attacks inside both countries and abroad.
Al-Baghdadi had been a top target for both the Donald Trump and Barack Obama administrations, with a $25 million bounty on his head.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.