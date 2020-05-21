Abdul Nasser Qardash, said to be among the successors of the deceased Daesh terrorist organization's ringleader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was captured in Iraq on Wednesday.

Security sources told Iraq's official news agency INA that Qardash had been captured as the result of an intelligence-led operation. The sources did not give further details on where or when the operation took place.

Former Daesh leader Al-Baghdadi was killed in a U.S. military operation in Idlib, officials announced on Oct. 27, 2019.

Under his leadership, the terrorist group took control of large swathes of land in Iraq and Syria and carried out deadly attacks inside both countries and abroad.

Al-Baghdadi had been a top target for both the Donald Trump and Barack Obama administrations, with a $25 million bounty on his head.