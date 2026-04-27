Iraq’s dominant Shiite alliance on Monday nominated businessman Ali al-Zaidi as its candidate for prime minister, replacing veteran powerbroker Nouri al-Maliki in a move that could reshape the country’s political balance amid regional tensions.

The Coordination Framework, a coalition of Shiite factions that holds the largest bloc in parliament, said it had selected al-Zaidi after Maliki withdrew his nomination. The alliance had initially backed Maliki, a two-time former premier with close ties to Iran, before shifting its support.

The decision comes months after U.S. President Donald Trump warned that Washington could halt support for Iraq if Maliki returned to power, underscoring the geopolitical sensitivities surrounding Baghdad’s leadership.

State news agency Iraqi News Agency reported that President Nizar Amidi is expected to formally task al-Zaidi with forming a government.

Under Iraq’s constitution, a prime minister-designate has 30 days to assemble a cabinet and secure parliamentary approval, a process that often involves complex negotiations among rival political factions.