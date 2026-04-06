The intelligence chief of Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), Maj. Gen. Majid Khademi was killed Monday in U.S.-Israeli airstrikes, the Guards confirmed.

"Major General Majid Khademi, the powerful and educated head of the Intelligence Organisation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was martyred in the criminal terrorist attack by the American-Zionist enemy ... at dawn today," said the Guards in a post on their Telegram channel.

State broadcaster IRIB also confirmed Khademi's death in a strike.

Khademi had been appointed head of the IRGC's intelligence arm in June 2025 following the killing of his predecessor, Gen. Mohammad Kazemi, in an Israeli strike.

Earlier, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced the killing in a statement.

"The Revolutionary Guard are shooting at civilians and we are eliminating the leaders ...," Katz said. "Iran's leaders live with a sense of being targeted. We will continue to hunt them down one by one."

Katz added that Israel had "severely damaged" Iran's steel and petrochemical industries as well.

"We will continue to crush the Iranian national infrastructure and lead to the erosion and collapse of the terrorist regime, and its capabilities to promote terror and fire at the state of Israel," he said.