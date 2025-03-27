Israeli airstrikes on two vehicles in southern Lebanon killed four people on Thursday, according to health authorities, marking another breach of the cease-fire agreement.

Three people were killed in a strike targeting a car in the town of Yohmor al-Chaqif, Lebanon's Public Health Emergency Operations Center said in a statement.

One more Lebanese was killed and another injured when Israeli warplanes hit a car in the town of Maaroub, the state news agency NNA reported.

No information was yet available about the people inside the targeted vehicles.

The Lebanese broadcaster also reported Israeli artillery shelling on the Chaqif region in southern Lebanon early Thursday.

A fragile cease-fire had been in place in Lebanon since November, ending months of cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah, which escalated into a full-scale conflict in September.

Lebanese authorities reported over 1,250 Israeli violations of the cease-fire, including at least 100 fatalities and more than 330 injuries.

Under the cease-fire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after it refused to comply. It still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.