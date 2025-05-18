The Israeli military launched major ground offensives in both northern and southern Gaza on Sunday, intensifying its latest campaign as Palestinian health officials reported that overnight airstrikes had killed at least 153 people across the enclave.

Israel made its announcement after sources on both sides said there had been no progress in a new round of indirect talks between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in Qatar.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the latest Doha talks included discussions on a truce and hostage deal as well as a proposal to end the war in return for the exile of Hamas leaders and the demilitarization of the enclave – terms Hamas has previously rejected.

The substance of the statement was in line with previous declarations from Israel, but the timing, as negotiators meet, offered some prospect of flexibility in Israel's position. A senior Israeli official said there had been no progress in the talks so far.

Israel's military said it conducted a preliminary wave of strikes on more than 670 Hamas targets in Gaza over the past week to support its ground operation, dubbed "Gideon’s Chariots."

It said it killed dozens of Hamas fighters. Palestinian health authorities say hundreds of people have been killed, including many women and children.

Asked about the Doha talks, a Hamas official told Reuters: "Israel's position remains unchanged, they want to release the prisoners (hostages) without a commitment to end the war."

He reiterated that Hamas was proposing releasing all Israeli hostages in return for an end to the war, the pull-out of Israeli troops, an end to a blockade on aid for Gaza and the release of Palestinian prisoners.

Israel's declared goal in Gaza is the elimination of the military and governmental capabilities of Hamas, whose Oct. 7, 2023, incursion caused about 1,200 deaths and took about 250 hostages.

The Israeli military campaign has devastated the enclave, pushing nearly all residents from their homes and killing more than 53,000 people, according to Gaza health authorities.