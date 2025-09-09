Israeli airstrikes targeted the Qatari capital Doha on Tuesday, in an apparent assassination attempt against the political leadership of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, Al Jazeera reported.

Shortly after the attack, Israel’s military said it carried out an airstrike targeting the Hamas leadership, without saying where.

The announcement came as an explosion could be heard in Doha, Qatar’s capital.

The blast echoed in Doha, sending black smoke into the air. It wasn’t immediately clear if there were any casualties in the attack.

Hamas’ exiled leadership has long been based in Qatar, which has served as a mediator in talks between Hamas and Israel for several years, even before the latest war in the Gaza Strip.

A strike on its top leadership could further complicate negotiations over a cease-fire in Gaza and the release of hostages taken during the Oct. 7, 2023, incursion.

Netanyahu: Israel solely responsible for strike on Hamas in Qatar

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel takes full responsibility for the strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar.

"Today's action against the top terrorist chieftains of Hamas was a wholly independent Israeli operation," his office said in a statement.

Israel's Channel 12 television had earlier reported that U.S. President Donald Trump approved Tuesday's strike in advance.

Neither Israel nor Hamas has confirmed whether the group's leaders survived or were killed.

Qatar, along with Egypt and the U.S., have been mediating indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas on a potential prisoner swap and ceasefire deal.