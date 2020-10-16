Israeli police on Friday banned Palestinians from outside Jerusalem's Old City from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque for the fourth consecutive week, preventing them from performing Friday prayers at the holy site.

Israeli authorities justified the move as part of the complete lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency (AA) that only residents of the Old City were allowed to enter the mosque.

Israel's restrictive measures prevent people from traveling more than 1 kilometer (0.6 miles) from their homes.

During the coronavirus pandemic period, more than 10,000 worshipers performed the Friday prayers in Al-Aqsa Mosque, while before the pandemic, the number was more than 50,000.

On Friday, Israel recorded 1,608 coronavirus infections.