The Israeli military, which inflicted catastrophic damage on the Gaza Strip, is also demolishing a historic district in the southern Lebanese town of Mhaibib, which is home to a 2,100-year-old shrine, according to video footage.

Mhaibib, located in the Marjaayoun district of Nabatiyeh, is approximately 115 kilometers from Beirut. The town is home to the shrine of Prophet Benjamin, the son of Prophet Jacob, which holds significant religious and historical value, attracting numerous tourists.

The town's mukhtar (village head), Qassem Ahmed Jaber, expressed uncertainty about the extent of the destruction due to the ongoing Israeli attacks and the evacuation of all residents in the area.

The exact impact on the ancient shrine remains unclear, with no official response from Lebanese authorities at this time.

Earlier in October, the Israeli military warned residents of 26 towns in southern Lebanon, including Mhaibib, to evacuate, citing potential Hezbollah activity. Since Sept. 23, Israel has launched a major air campaign targeting Hezbollah, resulting in over 1,500 deaths and displacing over 1 million people.

Israel's escalation in Lebanon coincides with its offensive on the Gaza Strip, where over 42,400 people, most of them women and children, have been killed since last October following a Hamas attack. Israel further expanded the conflict by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.