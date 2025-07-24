Israel is examining Hamas' latest reply to a proposed cease-fire and hostage release agreement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Thursday, as Israeli forces pressed ahead with air and ground assaults across the Gaza Strip.

Hamas confirmed it had handed over a new proposal, but did not disclose its contents. A previous version, submitted late Tuesday, was rejected by mediators as insufficient and was not even passed to Israel, sources familiar with the situation said.

Both sides are facing huge pressure at home and abroad to reach a deal, with the humanitarian conditions inside Gaza deteriorating sharply amidst widespread, acute hunger in the Palestinian enclave that has shocked the world.

A senior Israeli official was quoted by local media as saying the new text was something Israel could work with. However, Israel's Channel 12 said a rapid deal was not within reach, with gaps remaining between the two sides, including over where the Israeli military should withdraw to during any truce.

A Palestinian official close to the talks told Reuters the latest Hamas position was "flexible, positive and took into consideration the growing suffering in Gaza and the need to stop the starvation."

Dozens of people have starved to death in Gaza in the last few weeks as a wave of hunger crashes on the Palestinian enclave, according to local health authorities. The World Health Organization said on Wednesday, 21 children under 5 were among those who died of malnutrition so far this year.

Israel, which cut off all supplies to Gaza from the start of March and reopened it with new restrictions in May, says it is committed to allowing in aid but must control it to prevent it from being diverted by resistance groups.

It claims it has let in enough food for Gaza's 2.2 million people during the war and blames the United Nations for being slow to deliver it.

The U.N. says it is operating as effectively as possible under conditions imposed by Israel.

Airstrikes

Israel's genocidal war has been raging for nearly two years since the October 2023 Hamas incursion caused around 1,200 deaths and took 251 hostages from southern Israel.

Israel has since killed nearly 60,000 Palestinians in Gaza, reduced most of the territory to ruins and forced nearly the entire population to flee their homes multiple times.

Israeli forces on Thursday hit the central Gaza towns of Nuseirat, Deir Al-Balah and Bureij.

Health officials at al-Awda Hospital said three people were killed in an airstrike on a house in Nuseirat, three more died from tank shelling in Deir Al-Balah and separate airstrikes in Bureij killed a man and a woman and wounded several others.

Nasser hospital said three people were killed by Israeli gunfire while seeking aid in southern Gaza near the so-called Morag axis between Khan Younis and Rafah.

The Israeli military claimed Palestinian resistance members had fired a projectile overnight from Khan Younis toward an aid distribution site near Morag. It was not immediately clear whether the incidents were linked.

Washington has been pushing the warring sides toward a deal for a 60-day cease-fire that would free some of the remaining 50 hostages held in Gaza in return for prisoners jailed in Israel and allow in aid.

U.S. Middle East peace envoy Steve Witkoff traveled to Europe this week for meetings on the Gaza war and a range of other issues.

An Israeli official said Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer would meet Witkoff on Friday if the gaps between Israel and Hamas over the terms of a cease-fire had narrowed sufficiently.

Hamas is facing growing domestic pressure amid deepening humanitarian hardship in Gaza and continued Israeli advances.

Mediators say the group is seeking a withdrawal of Israeli troops to positions held before March 2, when Israel ended a previous cease-fire, and the delivery of aid under U.N. supervision.

That would exclude a newly formed U.S.-based group, the Gaza Humanitarian Fund, which began handing out food in May at sites located near Israeli troops who have shot dead hundreds of Palestinians trying to get aid.