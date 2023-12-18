Israel faced mounting international pressure Monday over the rising civilian death toll and destruction of hospitals in Gaza, as it pressed on with its war against Hamas militants in the besieged Palestinian territory.

The United Nations Security Council was set to vote Monday on a new resolution calling for an "urgent and sustainable cessation of hostilities" in Gaza.

Months of fierce Israeli bombardment and ground offense have killed nearly 19,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children. In addition, a majority of Gaza's population has been displaced and people are grappling with shortages of fuel, food, water and medicine.

Fewer than one-third of Gaza's hospitals are partly functioning, according to the U.N., with the World Health Organization denouncing Sunday the impact of Israeli operations on two hospitals in the north of the territory.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the agency was "appalled by the effective destruction" of the Kamal Adwan hospital, where Israeli forces carried out a multi-day operation against the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.

Outside the hospital courtyard, which showed tank and bulldozer tracks, Abu Mohammed, who came to look for his son, stood crying.

"I don't know how I will find him," he said, pointing to the debris.

The Israeli army pulled out of the hospital Sunday after an operation lasting several days, claiming it had been used as a command and control center by Hamas.

Israel said that before entering the hospital it had negotiated safe passage for the evacuation of most of the people inside.

The WHO also said that the Israeli bombing had reduced the emergency department at the Al-Shifa hospital to "a bloodbath."

The Gazan Health Ministry said an Israeli strike Sunday hit Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza's main city of Khan Yunis, killing one person and injuring seven others.

The ministry added that Israeli forces had stormed Al Awda hospital in northern Gaza on Sunday and detained medical staff following several days of siege and bombing.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu again vowed to "fight until the end" on Sunday, promising to achieve the aims of eliminating Hamas.

Near Gaza's northern border crossing at the Israeli city of Erez, the Israeli army said it had uncovered the biggest Hamas tunnel so far.

Israel said the tunnel cost millions of dollars and took years to construct, featuring rails, electricity, drainage and a communications network.

A man carrying a child, injured following Israeli bombardment, arrives at Nasser hospital, Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, Dec. 17, 2023. (AFP Photo)

Calls for truce

The Israeli government has come under growing pressure from the international community to pause the fighting and do more to protect civilians.

The United Nations estimates that 1.9 million Gazans – around 80% – have been displaced by the war.

"I would not be surprised if people start dying of hunger, or a combination of hunger, disease, weak immunity," said Philippe Lazzarini, head of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees.

Gazans have also faced repeated communications outages but on Sunday Gaza's main telecoms firm said mobile and internet service had been gradually restored.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna was in Israel on Sunday, where she called for an "immediate and durable" truce.

France separately condemned an Israel bombardment that killed one of its Foreign Ministry officials in Gaza.

Qatar, which helped mediate a truce last month that saw 80 Israeli hostages exchanged for 240 jailed Palestinians, said there were "ongoing diplomatic efforts to renew the humanitarian pause."

Israel is also facing calls from the families of hostages, to either slow, suspend or end the military campaign.

There are 129 hostages still in Gaza, Israel says, and relatives again rallied in Tel Aviv to call for a deal to bring them home after the army admitted to mistakenly killing three of the captives in Gaza.