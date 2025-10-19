Israel on Sunday halted border crossings into Gaza for aid deliveries, accusing Hamas of violating the cease-fire.

"The transfer of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip has been halted until further notice, following Hamas's blatant violation of the agreement," a security official told AFP.

The halt in aid is occurring a little over a week since the start of the U.S.-proposed cease-fire aimed at ending Israel’s two-year-long genocidal war on Gaza.

Israel violated the ceasefire earlier on Sunday, launching fresh strikes on parts of Gaza after claiming its troops came under fire from Hamas. Health officials said at least 14 Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes.

A senior Egyptian official involved in the ceasefire negotiations said "round-the-clock" contacts were underway to deescalate the situation. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to speak to reporters.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directed the military to take "strong action" against any ceasefire violations but didn't threaten to return to war.

Israel's military said that militants fired at troops in areas of Rafah city that are Israeli-controlled according to agreed-upon ceasefire lines. No injuries were reported. The military said Israel responded with airstrikes and artillery.

Hamas, which continued to accuse Israel of multiple cease-fire violations, said communication with its remaining units in Rafah had been cut off for months and "we are not responsible for any incidents occurring in those areas."

Shortly before sunset, Israel's military said it had begun a series of airstrikes in southern Gaza against what it called Hamas targets.

An Israeli airstrike on a makeshift coffeehouse in Zawaida town in central Gaza killed at least six Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Another strike killed at least two people near the Al-Ahly soccer club in the Nuseirat refugee camp, the ministry said. The strike hit a tent and wounded eight others, said Al-Awda Hospital, which received the casualties.

The hospital said it also received the bodies of four people killed in a strike on a school sheltering displaced families in Nuseirat, along with the body of one person killed in a strike at a charging point west of Nuseirat.

Another strike hit a tent in the Muwasi area of Khan Younis in the south, killing at least one person, according to Nasser Hospital.